Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $769.72 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

