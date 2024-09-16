Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 73,500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $56.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.