Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
