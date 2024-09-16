Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $3.96

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00006858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $92.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00040467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

