Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock remained flat at $29.43 during midday trading on Monday. 151,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

