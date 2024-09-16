Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

