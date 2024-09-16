Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.7449 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.