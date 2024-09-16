Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.7449 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.22% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

