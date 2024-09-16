Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

CRDO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,190 shares of company stock worth $29,204,447. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $22,535,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 290.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 881,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $17,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

