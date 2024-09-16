Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Crocs worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $128.77 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

