Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $492.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

