crvUSD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.34 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $70.34 million and $7.91 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 70,479,965 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 70,406,664.01359418. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99756787 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $10,689,645.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

