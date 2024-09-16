CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in CSX by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in CSX by 718.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

