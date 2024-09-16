Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $17.95

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $18.38. Cullinan Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 9,644 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $997.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 188.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,280,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 2,141,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,993 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

