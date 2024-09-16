CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 7.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 60,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 940,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday.

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 422.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 232.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

