CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $22.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

