CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 264,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of CVS Health worth $557,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.