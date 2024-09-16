Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.70.

Delek US stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.26%.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

