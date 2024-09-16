Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.31) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Renishaw Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,375 ($44.13). 46,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,659. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 6.17. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,550.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,889.38.

Get Renishaw alerts:

About Renishaw

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.