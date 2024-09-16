Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.31) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Renishaw Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,375 ($44.13). 46,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,659. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 6.17. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,550.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,889.38.
About Renishaw
