Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 320

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock had a trading volume of 378,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.92. The stock has a market cap of £808.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347 ($4.54).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.