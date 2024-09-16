Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 320

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.71). The stock had a trading volume of 378,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.92. The stock has a market cap of £808.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347 ($4.54).
About Morgan Advanced Materials
