Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.