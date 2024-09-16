dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.57 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $14,306.69 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00109009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99877639 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,343.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

