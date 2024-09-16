Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 44,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Ondas worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,568 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.99.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 450.02% and a negative return on equity of 132.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

