Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Triumph Financial worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 400,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $81.18 on Monday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.