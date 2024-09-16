Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 53,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

