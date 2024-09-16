Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.49

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 16479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,523,000.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

