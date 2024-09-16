Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,075 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $962,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $611.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.