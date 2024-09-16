Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,592,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $497,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,154,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $409,831,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

