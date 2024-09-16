Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $600.29 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $600,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $46.30 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

