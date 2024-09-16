Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $630.09 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Honeywell International worth $630,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

