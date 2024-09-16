Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,047,560 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $714,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Motco grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 81,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $20,315,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

