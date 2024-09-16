Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Welltower worth $814,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

WELL opened at $129.75 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

