Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.30

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

