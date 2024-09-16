Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hassell Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,136,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

