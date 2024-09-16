Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Cut by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.2% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 81,446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.61.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
