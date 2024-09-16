Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 4.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.81. 1,015,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,380,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,285,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.