Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra currently has C$155.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$130.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.18.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$133.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$89.93 and a 1-year high of C$137.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total transaction of C$1,830,693.00. Insiders sold 26,013 shares of company stock worth $3,225,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

