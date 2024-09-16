Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Update

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOMA remained flat at $6.13 on Monday. 3,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,961. Doma has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

