Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 130,798 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,113,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,798 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for about 3.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.51% of Genworth Financial worth $145,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

