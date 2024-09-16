Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 61,861 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,861 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $7,953,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hawaiian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $899.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The company had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

