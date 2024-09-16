Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Drax Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

