DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

DTE opened at $125.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

