dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Jean-Pierre Colin Sells 54,148 Shares

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 54,148 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$10,829.60.

Jean-Pierre Colin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Jean-Pierre Colin sold 79,185 shares of dynaCERT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$13,303.08.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYA opened at C$0.74 on Monday. dynaCERT Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

