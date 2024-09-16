e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $162.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $109.35 and last traded at $113.52. Approximately 984,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,730,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.63.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.