Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $18.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $270.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.00. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $279.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.