eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.32

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.32 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 581765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of eBay by 83.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 45.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 40,340.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 145.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

