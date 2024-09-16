ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.85. ECARX shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 4,578 shares traded.

ECARX Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

