Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 308,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $250.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

