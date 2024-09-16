Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.