Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $558,797.05 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $558,797.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000797 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,060,355 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.