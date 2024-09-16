Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74,480 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Embecta by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC opened at $16.02 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $923.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

